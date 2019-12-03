  1. Culture
Iran attends 2019 SILA intl. charity bazaar in Slovenia

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – High-quality and unique Iranian handicrafts were put on display at 2019 SILA Annual International Charity Bazaar in Slovenia, where more than 35 embassies and country representatives introduced their traditions and culture through food, cosmetics and souvenirs.

The annual charity bazaar organized by the Slovenian International Ladies' Association (SILA) marked its 26th year in 2019 at the Grand Hotel Union on Sunday. The exhibition was attended by more than 35 embassies and country representatives, using the opportunity to introduce their traditions and culture through food, cosmetics and souvenirs. 

The Islamic Republic of Iran attended the exhibition with an aim to introduce the Iranian culture, history, civilization and traditions and display some unique cultural products and handicrafts which received enthusiastic welcome from the visitors.

Besides Iran, other countries taking part at the exhibition included Turkey, Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Croatia, Ukraine, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary, France, Greece, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, US, Russia, India, Thailand, Peru, Brazil, Sweden and Finland, displaying the highlights of their handicrafts and culinary delights in two sections.

The focus of this year's charity, according to the event's organizers, were helping children suffering from type 1 diabetes, newborns with osteopenia and teenagers who can't afford to go to high school. All money raised from the bazaar will be donated to approved selected charities.

