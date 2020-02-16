Iran wins 4 bronze at Karate 1-Premier League in Dubai

Bahman Asgari won the bronze medal after beating his Turkish rival on Sunday in men’s -75kg Kumite and Mahdi Khodabakhshi also gained a bronze medal in men’s -84kg.

Sara Bahmanyar in female Kumite -55kg and Rozita Alipour in female -61kg each received bronze medals at Karate 1-Premier League Dubai.

Zabihollah Poorshab booked a place in the final match of the Karate 1-Premier League event in Dubai on Saturday by defeating his rivals from Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan and Mahdi Khodabakhshi from Iran in the men’s under-84 kilogram Kumite. He will meet Daniyar Yuldashev from Kazakhstan in the final match on Sunday.

The Iranian athlete Shima Alesaadi had advanced to the final match to fight with Xiaoyan Yin from China in the women’s under-60 kilogram Kumite by defeating her rivals from France, Spain, Egypt, Ukraine and Slovakia on her way to the final match.

The Karate 1-Premier League of 2020 started on Friday in Dubai with more than 600 competitors from 85 countries in participation.

Karate is due to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020. There will be eight karate gold medals up for grabs at Tokyo - men's kata, women's kata and three different weight classes for both men's and women's Kumite events.

