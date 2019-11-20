Iran exporting tomatoes to Pakistan at price of over $1 per kilo

In an interview with Mehr on Wednesday, the head of the Iranian National Union of Agricultural Products Reza Nourani said that the export of tomatoes to neighboring Pakistan has been going on for the past two weeks, adding that the volume of tomatoes exports is limited for the time being due to the fact that there has been delay in concluding agreements between Iranian and Pakistani firms.

Nourani also said that the exported products were cultivated in greenhouses due to the cold weather in autumn, adding that the volume of exports will increase gradually.

The official added that the greenhouse tomatoes have been priced one dollar and 10 cents while stating that the price of each kilo of tomatoes inside Iran is currently between 60,000 and 70,000 rials (each US dollar in Iran is currently traded for 120,000 rials).

Earlier this month on November 13, the Pakistani local media cited sources in Pakistan government as saying that the government was considering importing tomatoes from Iran in a bid to curb hiking prices of the product.

KI/4776743