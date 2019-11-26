'Funfair' wins at Cornwall Film Festival in UK

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, the film won the 'Good Fylm Best Short Award' at the 18th edition of Cornwall Film Festival in the UK.

The film has also recently won the 'Directors without Borders' award at the sixth edition of Discover Film Awards in London.

Established in 2002, the Cornwall Film Festival runs a curated program of film events, highlighting excellence in film making screening International festival winners and the best of British. CFF focuses on building and developing diverse audience’s through a year round program of screening, events and pop-up screenings, according to the event's organizers.

The 18th edition of the event took place from the 15–17 November in Falmouth on the south coast of Cornwall.

