'Manicure' wins at 24fps Filmfest. in US

‘Manicure’ centers on the story of a man who struggles to deal with the aftermath of the unexpected death of his wife before the eyes of the local villagers.

Directed by Arman Fayyaz, the Iranian short won the Special Jury Award in the International Fiction category of the 21st edition of 24fps International Short Film Festival.

The film has taken part in over 100 international festivals, including the 35th Sundance Film Festival, and won the Special Jury Prize at the International Short Film Festival 2018 held in Brazil.

24fps International Short Film Festival aims to celebrate and encourage student and independent filmmakers, according to the event's organizers.

All films are screened in the festival exhibition venue, the landmark Paramount Theatre, which is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

The 24fps 2019 was held November 8-9 in Abilene, Texas.

