Armenia welcomes establishing swap deals with Iran

In a meeting with Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Masoud Khansari, the Armenian envoy referred to the warm relations between Tehran and Yerevan and expressed the Armenian embassy’s readiness for assisting Iranian private sector for boosting mutual cooperation.

Khansari, for his part, named present banking barriers as the main cause for decline of mutual trade between the two countries and called for further cooperation between the two sides’ chambers of commerce for paving the way for more economic cooperation.

Earlier on July 1, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Akrdakanian announced that “Iran’s exports of gas to Armenia can be increased and multilateral negotiations are underway to start swapping gas for goods with the country.”

“Iran exports gas to Armenia and Armenia can, in urgent cases, export electricity to Iran in exchange for that,” he said.

"As agreed, multilateral agreements are to be made to increase gas exports to Armenia and swap of goods with the country,” Ardakanian said.

He noted that via Iran-Armenia cooperation and relying on Armenia’s political geography in Eurasia, both sides are trying to implement all the discussed issues during the held joint commissions.

