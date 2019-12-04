Iran seeking to expand ties with Tajikistan

He made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda on the sidelines of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and stated, “accordingly, Iran is keenly interested in broadening electricity relations with Tajikistan.”

Synchronization of the electricity system between countries requires establishing electricity connection, he said, adding, “presently, we are seeking to establish electricity ties with Tajikistan, implementation of which requires holding quadruple ties with Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.”

Tajikistan possesses the largest hydroelectricity electricity capacity in the world in a way that this country accounts for 15% share of hydroelectricity capacity in the world, he said, adding, “if the required investment is made in this sector, the electricity produced in the country can meet the demand in the region.”

He further pointed to the US sanctions imposed on Iran and said, “US sanctions imposed on Iran have impeded the development of Iran’s regional ties with other countries."

For his part, Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda said, “the 13th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Forum has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between the two countries, the issue of which will have more constructive role in strengthening ties between Iran and Tajikistan in different sectors.”

MNAA/IRN83579457