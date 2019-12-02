Iranian minister calls for developing closer ties with Tajikistan

Ardakanian, as Head of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission, emphasized the need for the promotion of economic ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan and reiterated, “Tajikistan should take more practical steps for boosting economic ties with Iran.”

He made the remarks on Mon. in his meeting with Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda in 13th Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and added, “today, relations between Iran and Tajikistan have been improved as compared to the past.”

He said that the Tajik minister will also attend the meeting of Board of Directors of water reservoir which is supposed to be held on December 5.

The expert panels are expected to address the issues arising from the process of implementation of the projects already signed by the two countries, Ardakanian noted.

