Feb 11, 2026, 11:08 PM

Trump:

Nothing definitive reached in meeting with Netanyahu

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump said after receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House that "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue."

In a social media post, Trump, who called the meeting “very good,” wrote that “There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,”

“If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

According to The CNN, Trump and Netanyahu’s meeting — their seventh since Trump retook office — occurred unusually entirely behind closed doors. It lasted roughly 3 hours.

