Nothing definitive reached in meeting with Netanyahu

In a social media post, Trump, who called the meeting “very good,” wrote that “There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,”

“If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

According to The CNN, Trump and Netanyahu’s meeting — their seventh since Trump retook office — occurred unusually entirely behind closed doors. It lasted roughly 3 hours.

MNA