Syrian Army regains control over al-Mushairfa village in Idlib

Syrian forces intensified their attacks against Takfiri terrorists in the northwestern province, managing to retake a village there, SANA reported.

The report added that the clashes also led to the elimination of a number of terrorists, and the destruction of their weapons. The remaining Takfiris fled to areas in the southern countryside of Idlib.

On November 14, Syrian army soldiers seized control of the villages of al-Luweibdeh Gharbiya and Tal Khazna in the southern countryside of Idlib after the last remnants of foreign-backed terrorists were purged from the area.

On August 5, the Syrian army declared in a statement the start of an offensive against foreign-sponsored militants in Idlib after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods.

MNA/SANA