Second phase of massive military drill starts in central Iran

The joint air defense exercise is being held in an area of 416,000 square kilometers, simulating the Persian Gulf general area and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The drill is aimed at testing the country’s latest military equipment and to enhance its preparedness in the face of potential threats in the simulated conditions of real war. The drill includes various types of homegrown missile systems and radars countering aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

The first phase of the drill, held on Thursday, featured detecting and identifying enemy targets, while the second phase will involve radar systems engaging airborne targets.

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

Each year, the country inaugurates a host of new projects and hardware developed with reliance on domestic capabilities. The Islamic Republic maintains that its defense power is driven by deterrence and poses no threat to any other country.

