Iran successfully launches new homegrown air defense system

The system, dubbed Khordad 15, was launched on Friday, during a large-scale military exercise, codenamed ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-98’, in the central province of Semnan.

Khordad 15, first unveiled in June by Army Air Defense Force, is capable of detecting fighter jets and combat drones from 150 kilometers away and of tracking them within a range of 120 kilometers.

The system can also detect stealth targets at a distance of 85 kilometers and engage and destroy them within a range of 45 kilometers.

The Islamic Republic has developed systems in the past years to counter missiles and other aerial threats given the presence of extra-regional forces at bases in countries around Iran.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

