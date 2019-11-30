Iran to respond to suspicious tanker attack at right time, place

“The Islamic Republic will never intend to adopt the heinous and illegal measures that some countries take in the seas; however, this does not mean that we will let them do whatever they want,” Rear Admiral Mahmoud said on Saturday.

“As soon as the elements of the terrorist attack are completely identified, the proper measures, based on the expediency of the Islamic Republic, will be taken at the right time and place,” he stressed.

The deputy commander noted that Iran has gained documents about those who directly or indirectly involved in the attack, saying that Tehran is dealing with the matter through its diplomatic channels.

Earlier in October, Iranian oil tanker ‘SABITI’ was hit by two suspicious explosions in the Red Sea near the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The blasts caused an oil spill that was stopped shortly after.

According to Iran’s National Security Council, a special committee was set up right away to investigate the attack.

Tensions have been high in the region after a series of suspicious explosions targeted oil tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year.

