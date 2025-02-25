NIGTC ready to meet all gas needs in freezing cold weather

During an inspection of Region 4 of the gas transmission operations, Peyman Khazraei noted that with the arrival of the first week of Esfand (the last month of the Iranian calendar), the gas transmission network is fully prepared to handle the cold weather, oil ministry's news service SHANA reported.

This readiness is due to measures implemented across the 10 operational regions, including the deployment of operational, maintenance, and emergency teams across various parts of the country.

Khazraei highlighted the stability of gas transmission during cold days and the measures taken in this regard, particularly in the northeast of the country.

He mentioned that one of the most significant achievements this year, carried out for the first time in the country, was the integration of the northeast gas transmission network with the national grid through the Nehbandan-Sarbisheh pipeline in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, along with the construction of the Torbat-e Jam gas transmission line. These projects have enhanced gas stability in the eastern and northeastern regions.

Referring to the strengthening of gas transmission stability in the western part of the country, Khazraei added that due to the severe cold this year, the Sarab gas pressure boosting station, which had been out of service for a long time and had some of its equipment dismantled, was reactivated by the efforts of the region’s expert staff. This played a crucial role in ensuring stable gas transmission in the western regions.

In conclusion, Khazraei urged the public to continue optimizing energy consumption and supporting the campaign to reduce indoor temperatures by 2 degrees at home and in the workplace.

He also called for their continued cooperation in ensuring stable gas transmission and supporting fellow citizens, especially in colder regions of the country.

MNA