Civic peace is a duty for all Syrian: Jolani

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – "Preserving] civic peace is a duty for all Syrians, Syrian new ruler Abu Muhammad Al Jolani said.

Adressing ceremony of the national dialogue conference, Syrian new ruler Abu Muhammad Al Jolani said, "Preserving] civic peace is a duty for all Syrians."

Syria is an indivisible whole, he also said.
 

