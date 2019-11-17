Iranian deputy FM to visit Netherlands for political talks

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to the Netherlands to participate at the 3rd round of political talks between the two sides which will be held in The Hague.

He is scheduled to hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Andre Haspels and Foreign Minister Stef Blok.

Andre Haspels traveled to Tehran last year to take part at the second round of political talks between Iran and the Netherlands. He met and held talks with Iranian officials on bilateral, regional and international issues.

MNA/IRN83558855