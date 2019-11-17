  1. Politics
Iranian deputy FM to visit Netherlands for political talks

TEHRAN, Nov, 17 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for the Netherlands' capital on Sunday evening to take part at the 3rd round of political talks between the two countries.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to the Netherlands to participate at the 3rd round of political talks between the two sides which will be held in The Hague.

He is scheduled to hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Andre Haspels and Foreign Minister Stef Blok.

Andre Haspels traveled to Tehran last year to take part at the second round of political talks between Iran and the Netherlands. He met and held talks with Iranian officials on bilateral, regional and international issues.

