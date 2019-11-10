  1. Sports
10 November 2019 - 20:34

Iran football beats UAE at 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

Iran football beats UAE at 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – The national Iranian U19 men's football team defeated Emirati national team 2-0 at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers on Sunday.

The Iranian national U19 men's football team took on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its third and final outing in Group D of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Pas Ghavamin Stadium in Tehran on Sunday.

The match ended with a 2-0 for the hosts. With this win, Iran has now advanced to the final stage of the Asian championships atop its group with 9 points without a defeat.

The young Iranian football players had gained two easy wins against Kyrgyzstan and Nepal at their first and second matches.

KI/4768534

News Code 152132
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News