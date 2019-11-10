Iran bodybuilding team ranks 1st in UAE C’ship

Iranian bodybuilders including Mobin Karimi (70kg), Farshad Ganji (75kg), Mohammad Ebrahim Arzeshmand (85kg), Mahdi Arzeshmand (90kg), Babak Arzeshmand (95kg) and Mazaher Tabani (+ 100kg) each received gold medals.

In the Classic Physique category, Ali Reza Hassanvand won a gold medal.

Mahmoud Pour Saber received gold, Behzad Edalat managed to grab silver and Sajjad Heidari bagged a gold medal in body classic category.

Farid Shir Mohammad Zadeh won gold, Naser Khoddami, and Morteza Qasemi each received silver medals in the physique category.

Hossein Karimi also received a gold medal in the muscular physique stage.

As it was approved in the recent 2018 IFBB Congress, the Emirate of Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) hosted the 73rd edition of the World Bodybuilding Championships on 8-10 November 2019.

