Team Melli's training session

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The players of national Iranian men's football team held a training session at the Number 2 Training Camp of Team Melli under the leadership of Marc Wilmots on Monday. This was their second training session before the match versus Cambodia as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Team Melli is pooled in Group C of the second round of qualifiers alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. Wilmots’ men gained a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong in their first match.

The team will host Cambodia in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on October 10 before taking on Bahrain in Manama five days later.