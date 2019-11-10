  1. Politics
10 November 2019 - 10:47

Pres. Rouhani arrives in Yazd to inaugurate two projects

Pres. Rouhani arrives in Yazd to inaugurate two projects

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Yazd Province minutes ago in the course of the provincial tour of the Government of Prudence and Hope on Sunday to inaugurate two important projects.

Upon arrival at Shahid Ayatollah Sadooghi Airport, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Supreme Leader’s Representative in Yazd Province, Governor-General of Yazd and other local officials.

The President is scheduled to address the people of the province at Amir Chakhmaq Cultural-Historical Complex in a few hours.

Speaking at the airport, he said, “In this visit, new plans and projects, which are aimed at contributing to the development and advancement of the province, will be announced.”

“Today, we are the guest of the dear people of Yazd and we will meet with them,” continued the President.

He added, “In this visit, two important projects will start operation in Ardakan.”

He also expressed hope that the visit will have good results for the people and the province.

MNA/4767630

News Code 152099

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News