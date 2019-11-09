  1. Politics
US-led coalitions sowing insecurity across globe: Mousavi

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that instead of peace and security, the established coalitions by the US have brought insecurity and instability to various parts of the world.

History proves that US coalitions have not been successful in creating security in various parts of the world, he said.

“The US is used to reach its interests and targets under the name of some specific world countries to hide its powerlessness and illegitimacy,” Mousavi added.

He called on regional countries to rely on themselves and on their neighbors to provide a stable and comprehensive security in the region.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic, as the country with the longest coastline at the Persian Gulf, will continue its efforts for providing its interests and security including maritime security in the Persian Gulf.

