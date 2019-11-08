Army air force shoots down intrusive drone over Bandar-e Mahshahr

According to a report by ISNA news agency, the Air Force Defense of the Iranian Army shot down an unidentified drone over Bandar-e Mahshahr in the Persian Gulf early on Friday morning.

The governor of Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, later told IRNA that the downed drone was in the sky of Bandar Mahshahr in the province and was downed immediately by the Army air defense.

Shariati added that the drone was downed by the Army Air Defense unit in the Southwest and its debris were found in the marshlands in the suburb of Mahshahr.

The governor added that the drone “definitely belonged to foreign countries.” He also said that experts have launched an investigation into the issue, the results of which will be announced to the public later.

He added that the drone had entered the area without prior permission, stressing that Khuzestan’s air defense is carefully monitoring any movements by the enemies given the sensitivity of the region and the increasing enemies’ threats.

