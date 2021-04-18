  1. Iran
Apr 18, 2021, 7:29 PM

Maj. Gen. Mousavi:

Drone power of Iran Army 'winning card' of Armed Forces

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Today, the drone capability of the Iran Army is the power and winning card of the Armed Forces which be used on the battlefield if needed, said Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi.

He made the remarks on the occasion of April 18, i.e. Army National Day in Iran, on the sidelines of military parades of the Iran Army, saying, “What you witnessed today, was a small part of the capabilities of the Army which was displayed in full compliance with health protocols.”

"With this parade, we want to convey the message to the Iranian nation that, during the past 43 years, we have stood against the enemies of this soil and the ideals of the Islamic Republic", he added.

He went on to say, “The most important point is that the Army has achieved such drone power in the years of maximum pressure and sanctions.”

Sanctions are oppressive and restrictive for all nations, Mousavi said, adding that, however, a nation that can turn the threat of sanctions into opportunity can have a strong say in the world.

