Hamas shoots down Israeli drone in northern Gaza

According to Palestinian media, Hamas fighters have successfully shot down a "Quadcopter" drone that belongs to the Israeli regime near the Gaza Strip.

The report did not provide further details but quoted the sources as saying that resistance opened fire and shot down the drone and then confiscated it.

The move follows the Israeli regime’s airstrikes on Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday, hours after dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops in the coastal enclave.

The Israeli military claimed that the Friday air raids were launched in response to the firing of 10 rockets into the occupied Palestinian territories from Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces opened fire on several Palestinian fishermen in the northern part of the strip, shortly after injuring dozens of protesters during a fresh round of the March of Return demonstrations.

A 27-year-old who was seriously wounded in the Friday’s airstrikes succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

The Israeli military frequently bombs Gaza, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

