Pentagon says downed drone in Iran was not American

"Alleged reports of a US drone being shot down are incorrect. If a UAS had gone down in the CENTCOM AOR it was not a #DoD asset. All US equipment has been accounted for," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said in a post on its Twitter account.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Air Force Defense of the Iranian Army had shot down an intrusive drone over the southern city of Bandar-e Mahshahr in the Khuzestan province on the Persian Gulf.

The governor of the Khuzestan province later said that the downed drone belonged to a foreign country.

It is noteworthy that Iran has designated the US CENTCOM as a terrorist organization in retaliation for the prior US action against the IRGC.

KI/FNA13980817000567