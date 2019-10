According to Khuzestan local media, the debris of the unidentified drone was found in the village of Magrnat Sho’aibieh in Shoostar county in the southwestern province.

The local media have not talked about the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency has reported that the drone belonged to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and that it only had an emergency landing in the area.

KI/4754625