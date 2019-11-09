Azerbaijan condoles Iran on quake-hit victims

"We are deeply sorry because of the received earthquake news from Iran. We extend our condolences to all those who lost their lives as a result of this earthquake and wish that those affected by this accident will soon recover. Today, we are ready to provide all kinds of assistance to our Iranian government and brothers," the message said.

At least five people were killed and more than 300 people injured when a shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on Friday.

The quake struck around 60km (35 miles) from the town of Hastrud, in East Azerbaijan Province.

The quake was also easily felt in other parts of northwestern Iran including West Azarbaijan, Gilan, Zanjan and Ardebil provinces.

