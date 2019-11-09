Regional leaders extend condolences over deadly quake in northwestern Iran

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a cable of condolences on Friday to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, praying for the souls of the deceased, and wishing the injured quick recovery.

He also hoped the Iranian officials would successfully tackle repercussions of this natural disaster.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kuwait, respectively Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, also addressed cables of identical content to the Iranian leadership, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan addressed a tweet to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, voicing deep regret and condolences over the news of casualties in the earthquake.

The ministry also voiced readiness to render all possible assistance to the Iranian people and government.

At least five people were killed and more than 300 people injured when a shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on Friday.

The quake struck around 60km (35 miles) from the town of Hastrud, in East Azerbaijan Province, but was felt in several towns and cities in Iran.

MNA