Iran hopes IAEA would give ‘convincing’ response regarding its deviant inspector

Iran prevented an IAEA inspector from entering Natanz nuclear facilities in early November. "The alarm at the entrance gate was activated when the IAEA inspector, a lady, was passing through; therefore, after having her checked, she was prevented from entering the site,” Atomic Energy of Iran (AEOI) noted in a statement afterward.

Mousavi said on Friday that “Iran immediately informed the IAEA about the issue and sent related documents and now we are waiting for the Agency’s response; we hope that IAEA would give a convincing answer.”

“IAEA inspectors are required to comply with regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and those of our vital centers because we have the right to protect such centers,” added Mousavi.

He said that Iran will have to prevent the entry of IAEA inspectors in nuclear facilities if they violate the regulations of the country.

MNA/IRN83564098