Iran envoy appointed as VP of UNIDO General Conference

The 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) started in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

Gharib-Abadi has been appointed as the Vice President of the UNIDO General Conference from the Middle East and South Asia (Mesa) group.

Iranian delegation consisting of Iran's ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharib-Abadi, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Barat Ghobadian and, Director General of the Office for Industrial Property at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyyed Mehdi Mirsalihi participated at the 18th session of the General Conference of UNIDO.

The General Conference is UNIDO's supreme policy-making organ where all member states meet once every two years. It determines the guiding principles and policies of the Organization and approves the budget and work program of UNIDO. Every four years, the General Conference appoints the Director-General.

The Committee consists of 27 Member States of the Organization that is elected for a two-year term and meets at least once a year to consider, inter alia, the proposals of the Director-General for the program of work and corresponding estimates for the regular and operational budgets.

MNA/FNA13980812000365