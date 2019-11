Making the remarks in reaction to the death of ISIL Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Jokar said “the move will only influence domestic political affairs in the US including the upcoming elections.”

Questioning the accuracy of the US claim about hunting down al Baghdadi, he added “even if the published news about ISIL chief is correct, that is not a proof for power and authority of the US because the job was done under the conditions that American troops were pulled out from Syria."

"The US did not take similar actions for killing ISIL chief as of the formation of the terrorist group,” he noted.

“As Hillary Clinton admitted, Americans formed ISIL to provide their own interests," Jokar said, “They wanted to sow insecurity in the Muslim world to set the ground proper for survival of the Zionist regime.”

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that the ringleader of ISIL terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid on his compound in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Saturday in an operation of the US Special Forces.

The same Trump admitted several times that ISIL was a US-made product. In August 2016, Trump said Barak Obama had founded ISIL and that the terrorist group “honors” him, according to the New York Times.

As rpeorted, the United Nations cannot verify the credibility of the United States’ statement announcing the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh terror group, and believes that such information has to be confirmed by the various authorities on the ground.