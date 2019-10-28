  1. Politics
28 October 2019 - 22:00

Russia casts doubt on US claim of ISIL chieftain Baghdadi's death

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – "If ISIL chief al-Baghdadi is dead, Trump has made a big contribution to fighting terrorism," according to the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.

While Russia still has no independent confirmation that US forces have killed ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Donald Trump is due credit if they did, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, according to Russia Today.

“The news itself can’t be taken negatively by the Russian authorities,”  Peskov said. “Indeed, our troops saw American planes and American drones in the area, which may have been on a mission there.”

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry cast doubt on Washington’s claim of al-Baghdadi’s death, saying there’s no credible data to prove his demise. If confirmed, however, Trump’s efforts should be recognized, Peskov believes.

This is while the US authorities disposed of the remains of ISIL chieftain on Monday but said that they had plans to release photos or videos of his death at this time.

According to Reuters, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mike Milley told reporters at a Pentagon briefing on Monday that Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest to kill himself as US forces closed in on him as President Donald Trump had earlier said on Sunday. “The disposal of his remains has been done and is complete and was handled appropriately,” Milley said.

