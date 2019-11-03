‘Home’, first Persian-speaking play to go on stage in US

The Iranian play ‘Home’ will go on stage on November 8 at the Kennedy Center Family Theater in Washington, which is considered as one of the most important centers for the performing arts in the United States.

The play is written by Naghmeh Samini and directed by Nikou Mamdouhi. The music was composed by Iranian post-rock band ‘Crows in the Rain’.

‘Home’ is the story of a family who, despite living under the same roof, are million miles away from one another.

The playwright Naghmeh Samini will accompany the group to the US.

