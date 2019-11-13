Iran rendition of Beckett’s ‘Happy Days’ to go on stage in Armenia

The performance will go on stage at Goy Theater in Yerevan, Armenia, on November 14th at 19:30 local time.

‘Happy Days’ is a two-act play, written by Irish playwright Samuel Beckett, about an old man and an old woman going about their daily routine in the middle of nowhere.

The play will be performed in English and is committed to fidelity to the original text.

Elnaz Yaghoubi and Soroush Hashemi play the two characters in the play.

Vahid Taghizadeh has directed more plays by Beckett and German playwright Bertolt Brecht, including ‘Waiting for Godot’, ‘Fear and Misery of the Third Reich’, ‘The Exception and the Rule’, ‘Krapp's Last Tape’, and ‘Footfalls’.

