DALAHU, Nov. 09 (MNA) –Tanbur, a long-necked fretted lute, is an inseparable part of the lives of the Kurds in Iran, so much so that the children learn how to play it before they learn how to read and write. The Kamali brothers have dedicated nearly 50 years of their lives to revive and preserve the art of Tanbur among their people in Dalahu County, Kermanshah Province.