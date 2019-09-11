Artaud’s 'The Cenci' to go on stage in Tehran

‘The Cenci’ is Artaud's only known play based on the guidelines of the Theater of Cruelty. The play relates Artaud's version of the story of the late-sixteenth-century Roman nobleman, Francesco Cenci, and his daughter Beatrice. Written in a style meant to overwhelm the audience's moral preconceptions, The Cenci dramatizes the torture that the cruel Count Cenci invoked upon his family; the family's plot to have him murdered; and the family's torture and execution by Catholic authorities.

Artaud directed and starred as Cenci in the original production of the play in 1935. The play shocks the audience not only because of its cruelty, violence, incest, and rape, but because its characters seem to speak strangely and artificially.

‘Via Dolorosa’, a play written by British dramatist David Hare, directed by Saeedi, was on the stage last year in Tehran.

