Sanctions on Iran’s construction sector show US’ ‘ineffective’ diplomacy

“These measures demonstrate US’s weakness and inefficiency in diplomacy,” Mousavi said on Saturday in reaction to newly imposed sanctions.

“Unfortunately, America’s diplomacy is incapable of adopting reasonable diplomatic initiatives and approaches and they only rely on force and economic terrorism,” he added.

Mousavi went on to say that “the United States’ bullying diplomacy, which is being used against other countries and even international and multilateral mechanisms, has become a global challenge.”

It’s better for the US to return to honor its commitments under JCPOA rather than imposing repetitive sanctions and making fuss about that, he added.

The US imposed Thursday (October 31) new sanctions on Iran, targeting the construction sector, despite Washington's announcement a week ago that it had created a new mechanism to facilitate"permissible trade" with Tehran.

The US State Department issued a fact sheet, singling out the sale of software used for industrial purposes, raw and semi-finished metals, graphite and coal used in Iran's construction sector as targets for the new sanctions.

The State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had determined Iran's construction sector was controlled directly or indirectly by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the new sanctions, tweeting on Friday that “Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of "maximum pressure”. US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying. Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA.”

MAH/4760876