Isfahan hosting intl. textile exhibition

The four-day event is hosting 58 companies in an area of over 8,500 square meters in Isfahan International Fairground, which are displaying their latest products and services in the fields of spinning, knitting, dyeing, producing raw materials, machinery and related equipment.

Isfahan Modex Exhibition is displaying the products of 63 companies, including producers and designers of fabric and clothes as well as sewing and cutting machinery and Internet shops.

The exhibition is attended by representatives from Isfahan, Tehran and Gilan provinces as well as industrial activists from Turkey.

MNA/IRN83607251