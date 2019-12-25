  1. Economy
25 December 2019 - 09:14

Isfahan hosting intl. textile exhibition

Isfahan hosting intl. textile exhibition

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The 13th edition of the International Exhibition of Textile Industry and Second Modex Exhibition kicked off in the central city of Isfahan on Tuesday and will go on through December 27.

The four-day event is hosting 58 companies in an area of over 8,500 square meters in Isfahan International Fairground, which are displaying their latest products and services in the fields of spinning, knitting, dyeing, producing raw materials, machinery and related equipment. 

Isfahan Modex Exhibition is displaying the products of 63 companies, including producers and designers of fabric and clothes as well as sewing and cutting machinery and Internet shops.

The exhibition is attended by representatives from Isfahan, Tehran and Gilan provinces as well as industrial activists from Turkey.

MNA/IRN83607251

News Code 153696

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News