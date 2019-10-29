  1. Technology
Iran, Qatar discuss IT coop. in Doha

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi met and held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.

Strengthening economic ties between the two countries' IT companies for the upcoming 2022 World Cup was among the topics of the meeting.

Jahromi is in Doha to both attend the Qatar Information Technology Conference & Exhibition (QITCOM) 2019 and also Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit.

According to QITCOM official website, it is the largest information and communication technology showcase and event in Qatar which will be underway from October 29 to November 1 under the theme “Safe Smart Cities”.

The Munich Security Conference has also kicked off in Doha where Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to address different panels.

