Iran, Qatar discuss IT coop. in Doha

Strengthening economic ties between the two countries' IT companies for the upcoming 2022 World Cup was among the topics of the meeting.

Jahromi is in Doha to both attend the Qatar Information Technology Conference & Exhibition (QITCOM) 2019 and also Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit.

According to QITCOM official website, it is the largest information and communication technology showcase and event in Qatar which will be underway from October 29 to November 1 under the theme “Safe Smart Cities”.

The Munich Security Conference has also kicked off in Doha where Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to address different panels.

