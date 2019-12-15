Lavrov’s Washington visit cannot 'turn the tide' on US-Russia crisis: Kremlin

"Our bilateral ties are in such a deep crisis that even an important visit by a heavyweight like Lavrov cannot turn the tide and make things right. I do not think it is what happened," Peskov told Channel One’s Big Gameshow, Sputnik reported.

He said the trip — which came on the heels of a crucial Ukraine peace summit in Paris — gave Russia an opportunity to reiterate its position on most urgent issues, but he added that there was hardly anything to celebrate.

Lavrov traveled to the United States on Tuesday and was received by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the White House.

MNA/Sputnik