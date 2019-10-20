Iran finishes Sofia Taekwondo Grand Prix with two bronze medals

In men’s -58kg, Armin Hadipour of Iran won the bronze while South Korea’s Jun Jang and Tae-hun Kim collected the gold and silver medals. The other bronze medal of this category went to Italy’s Vito Dell'aquila.

Armin Hadipour showing his bronze medal. Photo by World Taekwondo Federation

The second bronze for Iran was snatched by Soroush Ahmadi in men’s -68kg. China’s Shuai Zhao defeated South Korea’s Dae-hoon Lee in the final while Yu-jen Huang gained the other bronze of this category.

Soroush Ahmadi showing his bronze medal. Photo by World Taekwondo Federation

Three other Iranian athletes in the event, namely Sajjad Mardani, Mirhashem Hosseini, and Saeid Rajabi conceded defeats against South Korean rivals and failed to gain any medal.

The event was held in Sofia from October 18 to 20 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The last edition of this year’s Grand Prix series will be held in Moscow on December 6-7.

