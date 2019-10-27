Iranian kamancheh virtuoso Kayhan Kalhor receives WOMEX 19 artist award

He received the WOMEX Artist Award 2019 on Sunday in Tampere, Finland "for the mastery and virtuosity of the kamancheh, for the ceaseless innovation and collaboration to create exciting new musical languages and for bringing the Persian classical music tradition to the ears of people all over the world," according to the event's organizers.

The event's website had previously announced that after receiving the award, Kalhor would perform as a duo together with Erdal Erzincan on bağlama in what will be the final concert of WOMEX 19.

"Receiving the WOMEX Artist Award means so much to me. The award is recognition of the rich culture of my homeland Iran and an ageless Persian art that thrives and is beloved throughout the world. As forces arise across the globe and push for divisiveness, borders and intolerance, music brings us together and reminds us of our common humanity. As a citizen of the world, I am humbled by this recognition and stand with artists whose music fosters unity," Kalhor had said when he first recieved the news in August.

The Iranian kamancheh virtuoso has previously won the ‘Isaac Stern Human Spirit’ award at the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition (SISIVC). The event is a biennial violin competition in commemoration of violinist Isaac Stern, which takes place in Shanghai, China.

MS/4757130