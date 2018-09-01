Keyhan Kalhor wins ‘Isaac Stern Human Spirit’ award

As announced by Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition, this year’s ‘Human Spirit’ award will be jointly handed out to Kalhor and the Xiaoshuijing Miao Farmers Choir from southern China.

First established in 2016, the award aims to honor individuals or groups who make notable contribution to understanding of humanity through the medium of music.

A founding member of the Silk Road Ensemble and 3-time Grammy nominee, kalhor has devoted his life’s work to the popularization of traditional Persian music in the West.

Michael Stern, the son of Isaac Stern, will receive the award on behalf of Kalhor since the Iranian musician is busy preparing his new concerts. The closing ceremony of the event will be held today.

The Einstein Orchestra founders, Taixiang Wu and Zhengquan Du, and Afghan conductor Negin Khpalwak are previous recipients of this award.

The Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition (SISIVC) is a biennial violin competition in commemoration of violinist Isaac Stern, which takes place in Shanghai, China.

MAH/4390680