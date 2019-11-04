Iranian oil co. to spend Rls.800b on environmental projects

According to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), the CEO of Karoon Oil and Gas Production Co. (KOGPC), Gholamreza Mofidi, said the company's environmental activities were in the areas of prevention of crude oil burning and emission of petroleum gases, disposal of wastewater in desalination plants, energy management and optimization of fuel consumption.

He said to prevent oil burning and environmental pollution, by using mobile oil processors and performing technical operations since March, burning of over 6,000 barrels of oil and releasing significant amounts of CO2 into the environment were prevented.

MNA/SHANA