Iran economy minister cancels US visit due to visa refusal for delegation

In a letter to President of the World Bank Group David Malpass, Dejpasand voiced Tehran’s protest against the US government for refusing visas to members of the Iranian delegation who were supposed to take part in the IMF and WBG annual meeting in 2019.

Every year, the IMF and WBG gathering brings together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

One of the most important provisions of the WBG charter is the prohibition against taking “political” and “non-economic” considerations into account in its operations.

