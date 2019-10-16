IMF predicts Iran’s economic growth to decrease -9.45% in 2019

IMF also forecast that Iran’s unemployment and inflation rates in 2019 have increased 35.6 and 16.7 percent respectively.

The international monetary body put Iran’s economic growth in 2019 at -9.45 percent.

In its previous report, IMF had predicted Iran’s economic growth rate in 2019 at -6 percent.

Iran’s unemployment rate in 2019 and 2018 had been put at 16.78 and 14.48 percent respectively.

According to IMF, Iran’s economic growth, inflation and unemployment rates have dropped in 2019.

Also, Iran’s current account balance has hit from 4.09 percent in 2018 to -2.6 percent in 2019, International Monetary Fund added.

MA/FNA13980723000915