‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ to vie in 5 intl. filmfests.

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ is the story of four kids who start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called ‘The Redland’ but the gates of The Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

The Iranian short will take part at four American film festivals in the coming days, including the 34th Vermont International Film Festival, the 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival, the 12th Lancaster International Short Film Festival, and the 11th Naples International Film Festival.

It will also take part at the 20th Izmir International Short Film Festival in Turkey, slated for be November 4 to 10.

