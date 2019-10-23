Two Iranian shorts taking part at Ireland’s Richard Harris filmfest.

The Richard Harris International Film Festival 2019 is based in Limerick City, home of legendary actor Richard Harris. The seventh edition of the event kicked off on October 22, and will wrap on October 28.

Two Iranian films, ‘Are You Volleyball?!’, directed by Mohammad Bakhshi, and ‘Cleaner’ by Mohammadreza Mayghani, are taking part at the National/International Shorts section of the festival.

‘Cleaner’ is about a public toilet cleaner who is concerned about her pregnancy test on a normal day of her work.

‘Are You Volleyball?!’ narrates the story of a group of Arab-speaking asylum seekers who arrive to an English-spoken country border and can't keep going. They come into conflict with border soldiers every day until a deaf-mute child becomes a catalyst for better communication between two groups.

It has won the Best Editor award at the 3rd Bucharest ShortCut Cinefest in Romania.

MS/4754220