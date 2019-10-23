Larijani offers congratulations on wining world title by Iranian Sanda practitioners

Iranian Sanda practitioners gained a total of eight gold medals to defend their world title at the 15th edition of World Wushu Championships which ended in Shanghai, China on Wednesday.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in his message that winning the championships brought joy and happiness to the nation.

Larijani added that the brilliant achievement manifested the power and strength of the children of the ardent Iranian nation.

At the end of his message, the top Iranian legislator offered his congratulations on the achievement to the noble Iranian nation, the coaches and instructors of the national Iranian Wushu team, whishing more success to the Iranian youth in all fields.

