Iran reserves right to take proper action on any hostility

In reaction to the allegations of sabotage and cyberattacks, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that outbreak of recent fires in the country has nothing to do with cyberattacks.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mousavi reiterated that allegations raised by some governments on sabotage and cyberattacks, waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran, are categorically rejected.

“Thousands of cyberattacks are conducted against country's infrastructures on a daily basis, which is nothing new; most of them are repelled without any effect by our advanced and sophisticated defense systems and computer disaster response teams."

He added, "In recent months, several broader cyberattacks have taken place on the country's infrastructures, which, based on technical analyses, can be said to have been supported or carried out by some governments.”

Fortunately, attackers did not achieve their main goals in these attacks. Forensic technical and electronic surveys have been conducted by Iranian experts, and the governments supporting and directing the attacks (in some cases the supporting government) have been identified along with the groups directing these attacks.

The scale of committing crimes and violations of international law, most of which are perpetrated by the US government, is a matter of global concern so that the international community must respond to it appropriately.

In response to another question on the recent sabotages and fires caused by these attacks on Iran’s infrastructures; especially considering the news that has been published about the US President's order to launch a cyberattack on Iran and several other countries, Mousavi stated, “Recent fires have nothing to do with cyberattacks. Regarding US President Trump's order, it is very natural to say that from now on, the US government will be the main suspect of any cyber attack waged on Iran, unless it is proven otherwise.

Mousavi reiterated that Iran reserves the legitimate right to take appropriate reciprocal measures in due course. Iran may use any means, whether cyberspace or other weapons, to defend itself against cyberattacks.

